AM800 Weather for December 21, 2019
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Clear skies today with light winds this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 6.
Becoming cloudy tonight...getting foggy overnight with more light winds...the low dropping to minus 3...feeling like minus 9 with the wind chill.
Clearing tomorrow morning with an afternoon high of 8.
Monday - Sunny skies with the high reaching 9.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5.
For Christmas Day Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of plus 3.
