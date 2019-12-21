AM800 Weather for December 21, 2019

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Clear skies today with light winds this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 6.

Becoming cloudy tonight...getting foggy overnight with more light winds...the low dropping to minus 3...feeling like minus 9 with the wind chill.

Clearing tomorrow morning with an afternoon high of 8.

Monday - Sunny skies with the high reaching 9.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5.

and

For Christmas Day Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of plus 3.

