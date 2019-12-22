AM800 Weather for December 22, 2019

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny today with light winds...the daytime high reaching 7.

A few clouds tonight with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to zero.

Mainly sunny tomorrow with the high reaching 10.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8.

For Christmas Day Wednesday - Cloudy with a daytime high of 8.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7.

