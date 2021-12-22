AM800 Weather for December 22, 2021

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northwest gusting to 50km/h. Temperature falling to minus 4 this morning then rising to a high of minus 2.

Tonight a few clouds with wind becoming light early this evening and a low minus 6.

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning Thursday, then a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. High plus 1.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low plus 1.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High 7.

Clearing on Saturday and a high 8.