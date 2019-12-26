AM800 Weather for December 26, 2019
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Mainly cloudy today with a 60% chance of showers...the daytime high reaching 12.
Cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to 8.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 40% of showers in the morning...the high reaching 11.
Saturday - Cloudy with a high of 7.
Sunday - More clouds with a 70% chance of rain...the high reaching 12.
and
Monday - Periods of rain or snow...windy with a high of plus 3.
