AM800 Weather for December 26, 2019

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today with a 60% chance of showers...the daytime high reaching 12.

Cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to 8.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 40% of showers in the morning...the high reaching 11.

Saturday - Cloudy with a high of 7.

Sunday - More clouds with a 70% chance of rain...the high reaching 12.

Monday - Periods of rain or snow...windy with a high of plus 3.

