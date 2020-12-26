AM800 Weather for December 26, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 40% chance of more snow this afternoon...winds gusting to 40km/h with the high reaching minus 2...feeling like minus 6 with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of flurries...light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 7...minus 10 with the wind chill.

More clouds tomorrow...gusting winds in the morning with the high reaching plus 3.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or snow...the high plus 1.

Tuesday - Sunny with a daytime high of minus 2.

and

Wednesday - Periods of snow with a high of plus 2.

