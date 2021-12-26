AM800 Weather for December 26, 2021

Mainly sunny today with a high of plus 2C

Partly cloudy tonight with periods of snow at midnight with a temperature near minus 2C and a wind chill making it feel like minus 7C in the evening. A risk of freezing rain before morning.

Tomorrow, periods of snow changing to periods of rain and ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle. Temperature steady near plus 3C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of plus 5C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers with a high 7C.

Thursday, more sun and clouds with a high plus 1C.

And on New Years Eve, a mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 1C.