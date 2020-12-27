AM800 Weather for December 27, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy today with light winds...the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Cloudy skies tonight with periods of rain...winds gusting to 60km/h overnight with the temperature staying steady near plus 3.

More clouds tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers or flurries...more gusting winds with the temperature falling to minus 4 in the afternoon...feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.

Tuesday - Clearing up with the high reaching minus 4.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of plus 3.

and

Thursday - Rain with a daytime high of plus 4.

