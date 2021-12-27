AM800 Weather for December 27, 2021

Periods of snow changing to periods of rain ending this morning, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. East wind gusting to 50km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 5.

Tonight mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle early this evening. Low minus 1.

Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon on Tuesday, amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero.

Periods of rain overnight and a low plus 4.

Wednesday cloudy with a high 6.

Cloudy again on Thursday, with a high plus 2.