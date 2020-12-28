AM800 Weather for December 28, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...winds gusting to 40km/h...temperature falling to zero this afternoon...feeling like minus 8 with the wind chill.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of flurries overnight...light winds with the low dropping to minus 7...minus 11 with the wind chill.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning...the high reaching minus 4...the wind chill near minus 12.

Wednesday - Rain or flurries with a daytime high of plus 4.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or flurries with a high of plus 2.

