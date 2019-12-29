AM800 Weather for December 29, 2019
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with 10mm to 20mm of rain expected...there's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with light winds...the daytime high reaching 11.
Periods of rain tonight with a risk of a thunderstorm overnight...another 10mm of rain expected...winds gusting to 40km/h with the overnight low dropping to 9.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 40% chance of rain or flurries...high winds with the temperature falling to plus 2 in the afternoon.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of zero.
For New Year's Eve - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of minus 1.
and
Wednesday...the first day of 2020...a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of plus 1.
