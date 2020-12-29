AM800 Weather for December 29, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of flurries...clearing up in the afternoon with the temperature staying steady near minus 3...light winds make it feel like minus 7.

Increasing clouds tonight...periods of light snow beginning near midnight...the overnight low dropping to minus 4 with the temperature rising to minus 1 by morning.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with periods of rain beginning in the morning...there's a risk of freezing rain as well with winds gusting to 30km/h...the high reaching plus 4.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of zero.

Friday - Rain expected with a daytime high of plus 2.

and

Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1.

