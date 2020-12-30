AM800 Weather for December 30, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with periods of rain...there's a risk of freezing rain as well with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 7.

Rain ending tonight then cloudy...gusting winds slowing down overnight with the low dropping to minus 3...feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.

Overcast tomorrow with light winds..the high reaching minus 1...minus 7 with the wind chill.

Friday - Periods of rain with a high of plus 2.

Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1.

Sunday - More sun and cloud with a high of plus 2.

