AM800 Weather for December 30, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with periods of rain...there's a risk of freezing rain as well with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 7.
Rain ending tonight then cloudy...gusting winds slowing down overnight with the low dropping to minus 3...feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.
Overcast tomorrow with light winds..the high reaching minus 1...minus 7 with the wind chill.
Friday - Periods of rain with a high of plus 2.
Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1.
Sunday - More sun and cloud with a high of plus 2.
