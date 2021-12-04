AM800 Weather for December 4, 2021



Fog patches dissipating this morning with winds gusting at 30 km/h becoming 50km/h later in the day with a high of plus 5C. Tonight partly cloudy with a low minus 3C and a wind chill minus 5C.

Tomorrow cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of plus 3C.

Monday more clouds with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high plus 2C.

Tuesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 4C.

Wednesday more sun and clouds with 60 percent chance of flurries high minus 2C.

And Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 1C.

