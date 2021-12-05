AM800 Weather for December 5, 2021

Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low minus 1C with a wind chill minus 5C overnight.

Tonight a chance of heavy rain, with temperatures rising to 11C by morning.

Tomorrow cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning with periods of rain in the afternoon and a high plus 6C.

More clouds with a high minus 4C.

Wednesday cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries high minus 2C.

And Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 1C.