A few flurries ending near noon today, then mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High minus 1.

Clearing overnight with wind up to 15 km/h and a low minus 8.

Thursday, becoming cloudy in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries in the afternoon. High plus 2.

Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low plus 4.

Cloudy again on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10.