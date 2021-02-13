AM800 Weather for February 13, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Periods of snow today...up to 4cm expected...winds gusting to 40km/h with the temperature staying steady near minus 6...feeling more like minus 10 with the wind chill.

Snow ending tonight...light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 14...minus 18 with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a high of minus 3...the wind chill making it feel like minus 5.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow...the daytime high reaching minus 7.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a high of minus 6.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of minus 6.

