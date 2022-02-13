iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for February 13, 2022

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of flurries,  changing to a 70 per cent chance in the afternoon with a high of minus 5C and a windchill minus 13.

Tonight, partly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries early this evening with a low of minus 15C.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny with a high minus 6C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds with a high minus 3C. 

Wednesday, Flurries or rain showers with a high of plus 6C.

Thursday, periods of rain or snow with a high of minus 1C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6C.

and Saturday more sun and cloud with a high minus 1C
 

