AM800 Weather for February 14, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with light winds...the daytime high reaching minus 4...feeling like minus 6 with the wind chill.

Cloudy tonight with snow beginning near midnight...up to 2cm expected...light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 11...minus 17 with the wind chill.

More snow tomorrow...5cm to 10cm expected...windy with a high of minus 8...the wind chill making it feel like minus 18.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of minus 6.

Wednesday - Cloudy with the high reaching minus 5.

Thursday - Snow with a high of minus 2.

