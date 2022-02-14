AM800 Weather for February 14, 2022



Mainly sunny today with a high minus 6C. A wind chill minus 20C this morning and minus 12C this afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of minus 15C and a wind chill minus 14C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high minus 6C.

Wednesday,windy with periods of rain and a high of plus 6C.

Thursday, periods of rain or snow with a high of minus 1C.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 5C.

Saturday, more sun and cloud with a high minus 1C.

and Sunday, sunny with a high of plus 2C.