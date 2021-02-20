AM800 Weather for February 20, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A 30% chance of flurries today...light winds with the daytime high reaching minus 2...feeling more like minus 8 with the wind chill.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of flurries...more light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 12...minus 18 with the wind chill.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow...windy with the high reaching minus 1...the wind chill making it feel like minus 9.

Monday - Flurries with a daytime high of plus 1.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of plus 4.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching plus 4.

