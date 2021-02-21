AM800 Weather for February 21, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with light winds...the daytime high reaching minus 1...feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.
Cloudy skies tonight with snow beginning late this evening...2cm to 4cm expected...winds gusting to 50km/h with the temperature rising to plus 2 by morning.
Snow mixed with rain tomorrow...another 2cm expected...more gusting winds with a high of plus 3.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain or flurries...the high reaching plus 5.
Wednesday - More clouds with a 40% chance of showers and a high of plus 4.
Thursday - Cloudy with a daytime high of zero.
