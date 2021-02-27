AM800 Weather for February 27, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Periods of rain or freezing rain today...clearing up this afternoon...light winds with the daytime high reaching 8.

Clear skies tonight with the overnight low dropping to minus 1.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers...winds gusting to 30km/h with a daytime high of 9.

Monday - Sunny skies with the high reaching plus 3.

Tuesday - More sun with a daytime high of plus 1.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6.

