AM800 Weather for February 28, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with a 70% chance of showers...there's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with winds gusting to 60km/h...the daytime high reaching 9.
Showers ending tonight then cloudy...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 1.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 30% chance of flurries...still windy with a daytime high of plus 2.
Tuesday - Sunny skies with the high reaching plus 1.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6.
and
Thursday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 7.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -