AM800 Weather for February 28, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 70% chance of showers...there's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with winds gusting to 60km/h...the daytime high reaching 9.

Showers ending tonight then cloudy...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 1.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 30% chance of flurries...still windy with a daytime high of plus 2.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with the high reaching plus 1.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6.

and

Thursday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 7.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -