AM800 Weather for February 29, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching zero.

Partly cloudy tonight...light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 7...feeling like minus 12 with the wind chill.

Mainly sunny tomorrow...windy in the morning...the high reaching plus 4.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a daytime high of 6.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 9.

