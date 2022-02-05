AM800 Weather for February 5, 2022

Mainly cloudy today with a high of minus 7C and a wind chill near minus 16C.

Tonight, partly cloudy but clearing up near midnight with a low of minus 11C.

Sunday, sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of minus 1C.

Monday,cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of minus 2C and a low minus 4C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of plus 1C.

Thursday, more clouds with a high plus 1C.

And Friday,cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 1C.