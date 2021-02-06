AM800 Weather for February 6, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of flurries...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching minus 7...feeling like minus 15 with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy tonight with snow beginning after midnight...up to 2cm expected...still windy with the overnight low dropping to minus 12...minus 21 with the wind chill.

Snow ending tomorrow morning then mainly cloudy...more gusting winds with a high of minus 8...wind chill near minus 19.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of minus 7.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 7.

and

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of minus 8.

