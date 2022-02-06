AM800 Weather for February 6, 2022

Sunny today with a high of minus 2C and a wind chill minus 16C.

Tonight clear skies with increasing cloudiness after midnight with a low of minus 7C and a wind chill near minus 12C.

Tomorrow,cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1C and a low minus 9C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of minus 3C and a low minus 7C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or showers and a high of plus 3C.

Thursday, more clouds with a high 0C.

Friday,cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 2C.

And Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 2C.