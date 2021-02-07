AM800 Weather for February 7, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with light winds...the daytime high reaching minus 7...feeling like minus 18 with the wind chill.

Partly cloudy tonight...more light winds with the overnight low dropping to minus 14...minus 19 with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with light snow in the afternoon...up to 2cm expected...the high reaching minus 7...the wind chill making it feel like minus 12.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of minus 9.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a daytime high of minus 7.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -