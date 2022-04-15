AM800 Weather for Friday, April 15

Mainly cloudy today with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 14C.

Tonight, periods of rain changing to periods of snow after midnight with a low of plus 3C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9C.

Easter sunday will be sunny with a high of 7C.

Monday, rain or snow is expected with a high of plus 4C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10C.

And Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11C.