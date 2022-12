A mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 8C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a high of 7C.

Tomorrow, a few showers with a high of 7C.

Sunday, Mainly sunny with a high of 1C.

Monday, a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 4C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 5C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a high of 5C.

Thursday, some flurries with a high of 3C.

And Friday, cloudy with a high of 2C.