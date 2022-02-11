AM800 Weather for Friday, February 11

About 2cm of snow expected today then changing to a few rain showers and light wet snow this afternoon with a high of plus 2C.

Tonight,cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle and a risk of freezing drizzle overnight with a low of minus 6C and a wind chill minus 12C overnight.

Tomorrow cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with the temperature falling to minus 9C in the afternoon and a wind chill of minus 12C in the morning and minus 18C in the afternoon.

Sunday cloudy with a high minus 8C and a low minus 14C.

Monday a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 6C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 2C.

Wednesday, periods of rain with a high of plus 5C.

And Thursday, periods of snow with a high of plus 1C.