Cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning with a high of minus 3C.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of minus 6C.

Saturday, mainly cloudy with a high of plus 3C.

Sunday, sunny with a high of plus 4C.

Monday, periods of rain with a high of plus 4C.

Tuesday,cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, windy, with a high of 6C.

Wednesday,cloudy with a high of plus 3C.

And Thursday, cloudy with a high of 6C.