AM800 Weather for Friday, February 25
Snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late this afternoon and a high minus 3.
Clear tonight with the wind becoming light early this evening and a low minus 10.
Saturday will be mainly sunny. Windy with a high minus 1, but a wind chill of minus 15 in the morning.
Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday and a high zero.
Monday will be sunny with a high minus 1.
A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday, and a high plus 1.