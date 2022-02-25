AM800 Weather for Friday, February 25

Snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late this afternoon and a high minus 3.

Clear tonight with the wind becoming light early this evening and a low minus 10.

Saturday will be mainly sunny. Windy with a high minus 1, but a wind chill of minus 15 in the morning.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday and a high zero.

Monday will be sunny with a high minus 1.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday, and a high plus 1.