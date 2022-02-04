iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Friday, February 4

Mainly cloudy on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. North wind becoming light this afternoon and the temperature steady near minus 7, but a wind chill of minus 20 this morning.

Partly cloudy tonight with another 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h and a low minus 15. 

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon. Windy into the afternoon with a high minus 6. 

Cloudy periods overnight and a down to a low minus 9.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high minus 2.

Monday will be cloudy and a high minus 3.

