AM800 Weather for Friday, February 4
Mainly cloudy on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. North wind becoming light this afternoon and the temperature steady near minus 7, but a wind chill of minus 20 this morning.
Partly cloudy tonight with another 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h and a low minus 15.
Saturday a mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon. Windy into the afternoon with a high minus 6.
Cloudy periods overnight and a down to a low minus 9.
A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high minus 2.
Monday will be cloudy and a high minus 3.