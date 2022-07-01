AM800 Weather for Friday, July 1

Sunny today with increasing cloudiness this morning then a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a high of 31C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with a low of 16C.

Monday, sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 29C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26C.

And Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.