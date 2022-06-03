AM800 Weather for Friday, June 3

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

Tonight, clear skies with a low of 10C.

Tomorrow, sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon and a high of 23C.

Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C.

Tuesday,cloudy with a high of 24C.

Wednesday, more clouds with a high of 25C.

And Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.