AM800 Weather for Friday, June 3
Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.
Tonight, clear skies with a low of 10C.
Tomorrow, sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon and a high of 23C.
Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23C.
Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28C.
Tuesday,cloudy with a high of 24C.
Wednesday, more clouds with a high of 25C.
And Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24C.