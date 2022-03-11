AM800 Weather for Friday, March 11

Periods of snow on Friday, ending late this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. West wind becoming late this afternoon. High plus 1 but a wind chill of minus 6 this morning.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Low minus 9 and a wind chill of minus 16 overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. Northwest wind gusting to 60km/h. High minus 3 and a wind chill of minus 17 in the morning .

Sunday we'll have periods of snow with a high plus 4.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high 11.