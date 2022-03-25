AM800 Weather for Friday, March 25

A few showers ending this morning then cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. West wind gusting to 40km/h later this morning with a high 8.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Windy into the evening and down to a low zero.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h and a high plus 5.

Cloudy overnight with a low minus 4.

Sunday will be cloudy and a high zero.

Sunny on Monday, with a high plus 1.