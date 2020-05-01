AM800 Weather for Friday, May 1, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 5.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 19 except 13 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.