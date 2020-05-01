AM800 Weather for Friday, May 1, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
Friday Night: Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 5.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 19 except 13 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.