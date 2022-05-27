AM800 Weather for Friday, May 27

Mainly cloudy on Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 30 km/h and a high 21.

Tonight will be cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming light late this evening and down to a low 11.

Clearing in the morning on Saturday, then a mix fo sun and cloud with a high 22 but feeling more like 25 with the humidex.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud and a high 28.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Monday with a high 34.

Tuesday will be sunny with another high 34.