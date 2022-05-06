AM800 Weather for Friday, May 6

Cloudy on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Northeast wind gusting to 60km/h with a high 16°C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Wind steady into the evening and down to a low 9°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the morning. It'll become sunny in the afternoon with wind to the northeast gusting to 60km/h and a high 18°C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high 16°C.

Sunny again on Monday and a high 19°C.

Tuesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 29°C.