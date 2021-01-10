AM800 Weather for January 10, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Increasing cloudiness today with light winds...the daytime high reaching plus 1.

Mainly cloudy tonight with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 5...feeling like minus 9 with the wind chill.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow...windy in the afternoon with a high of zero.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of zero.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a high of plus 1.

Thursday - Cloudy again with a daytime high of plus 2.

