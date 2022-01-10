AM800 Weather for January 10, 2022
A mix of sun and cloud Monday morning, before clearing late this afternoon. Wind west gusting to 50km/h with a high of minus 5 but with the wind chill feeling like minus 18.
Clear overnight with the wind becoming light near midnight and down to a low minus 14.
Tuesday will be sunny, with wind becoming south gusting to 60km/h late in the morning. High minus 4.
Cloudy periods overnight and a low minus 7.
A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 1.
Thursday will be cloudy. High minus 1.
Cloudy on Friday as well with a high of minus 2.