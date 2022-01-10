AM800 Weather for January 10, 2022

A mix of sun and cloud Monday morning, before clearing late this afternoon. Wind west gusting to 50km/h with a high of minus 5 but with the wind chill feeling like minus 18.

Clear overnight with the wind becoming light near midnight and down to a low minus 14.

Tuesday will be sunny, with wind becoming south gusting to 60km/h late in the morning. High minus 4.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low minus 7.

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 1.

Thursday will be cloudy. High minus 1.

Cloudy on Friday as well with a high of minus 2.