AM800 Weather for January 11, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Rain heavy at times today...30mm to 40mm of rain expected with winds gusting to 50km/h...the high reaching 12.

Rain changing to periods of snow tonight...another 10mm to 20mm expected with more gusting winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 1.

Snow ending tomorrow morning then a mix of sun and cloud....still windy with the temperature falling to minus 3...feeling like minus 11 with the wind chill.

Monday - Cloudy with a high of plus 3.

Tuesday - More clouds with a high of 6.

Wednesday - Still cloudy with a daytime high of plus 3.

