AM800 Weather for January 11, 2022

Sunny on Tuesday, with wind becoming south gusting to 60km/h late this morning. High minus 3 and the wind chill making it feel like minus 21 this morning.

Clear tonight, increasing cloudiness near midnight and the temperature rising to zero by morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Cloudy on Thursday, with a high plus 1.

Friday will be cloudy as well, with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high plus 1.