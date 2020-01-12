AM800 Weather for January 12, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 60km/h...temperature steady near minus 2...feeling like minus 4 with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of rain or flurries...light winds with the temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.

More clouds tomorrow with a 40% chance of rain or flurries in the morning...temperature steady near plus 3.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain or flurries...the daytime high reaching 6.

Wednesday - Still cloudy with the high reaching 6.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries...windy with a high of zero.

