AM800 Weather for January 15, 2022

A mix of sun and clouds this morning with a high of minus 9C.

Tonight, clear skies with increasing cloudiness near midnight and a temperature steady near minus 10C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning and a high of minus 2C.

Monday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow and a high minus 1C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of plus 1C.

Wednesday, periods of snow with a high of 0C.

And Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 6C.