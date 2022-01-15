AM800 Weather for January 15, 2022
A mix of sun and clouds this morning with a high of minus 9C.
Tonight, clear skies with increasing cloudiness near midnight and a temperature steady near minus 10C.
Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning and a high of minus 2C.
Monday, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow and a high minus 1C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a high of plus 1C.
Wednesday, periods of snow with a high of 0C.
And Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 6C.