AM800 Weather for January 16, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Overcast today with light winds this afternoon...temperature staying steady near plus 1.
Still cloudy tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero.
Cloudy skies tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries late in the afternoon...windy again with a temperature steady near plus 1.
Monday - More clouds with a daytime high of minus 1.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of zero.
Wednesday - Cloudy again with a high of minus 2.
