AM800 Weather for January 16, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Overcast today with light winds this afternoon...temperature staying steady near plus 1.

Still cloudy tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries late in the afternoon...windy again with a temperature steady near plus 1.

Monday - More clouds with a daytime high of minus 1.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of zero.

and

Wednesday - Cloudy again with a high of minus 2.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -