AM800 Weather for January 16, 2022

Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and sunny later in the day with a high minus 2C.

Tonight clear skies then cloudy with periods of light snow beginning after midnight and a low of minus 6C.

Tomorrow, periods of light snow ending in the morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1C.

Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 0C.

Wednesday, periods of snow with a high of 3C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 6C.

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 7C.