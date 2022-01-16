AM800 Weather for January 16, 2022
Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and sunny later in the day with a high minus 2C.
Tonight clear skies then cloudy with periods of light snow beginning after midnight and a low of minus 6C.
Tomorrow, periods of light snow ending in the morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 1C.
Tuesday, cloudy with a high of 0C.
Wednesday, periods of snow with a high of 3C.
Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 6C.
And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 7C.