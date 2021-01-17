AM800 Weather for January 17, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with a few flurries beginning this afternoon...the daytime high reaching plus 3.
Snow tonight...up to 2cm expected...the overnight low dropping to minus 1.
Cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries...temperature staying steady near plus 1.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of minus 1.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching minus 1.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with the high reaching plus 2.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -