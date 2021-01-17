AM800 Weather for January 17, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a few flurries beginning this afternoon...the daytime high reaching plus 3.

Snow tonight...up to 2cm expected...the overnight low dropping to minus 1.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 60% chance of flurries...temperature staying steady near plus 1.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of minus 1.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching minus 1.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with the high reaching plus 2.

